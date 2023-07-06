On July 4 we all celebrated what makes America so special.

Americans have the liberty to act, speak, think and worship freely. This precious liberty was fought for and has been upheld for over two centuries at great cost. It is worth remembering that we live in a nation like no other, born from a brave and courageous vision and sustained by those who believe in the American dream. The fireworks that go off on and around the Fourth of July remind us we are so blessed to live in this spectacular country.

Recently, special counsel Jack Smith, a member of President Joe Biden’s two-tiered Department of Justice, stepped in front of the cameras to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump. Smith said, “We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.” But that isn't true.

No indictments are forthcoming over the Biden family's shady foreign business dealings -- because Biden is above the law. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mishandled her emails. No indictments were made -- because Clinton was above the law.

We must end the corrupt politics of the Biden banana republic. Trump will save America.

Sallie Helmer, Ripon