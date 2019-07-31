When the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens was asked how he, a Republican-appointed justice, could have become so liberal, he had a great reply.
He said he had not changed -- the court had. Most of the justices who left the court during his tenure were replaced by more conservative ones.
One of the imperatives of government is to promote the general welfare of the people. Ensuring a robust economy is necessary to achieving this -- so long as the people get their fair share of the spoils. Sadly, they don’t.
In the mid-1970s, the top 1% owned less than 25% of the nation’s wealth. Today, thanks to Republican tax policies, they now own more than 40%. Today, the poor and middle classes are languishing even with a robust economy.
Our perception was that Justice Stevens became more liberal over time when it was the rest of the Supreme Court that had become more conservative. Similarly, we have been led to believe our personal economic woes are due to a lackluster economy when our woes are due to a maldistribution of wealth. This is a consequence of Republican policies that allow the wealthy to take an unfair share of the wealth and to pay too little of the tax burden.
We need to reverse this trend by electing those who will reinstate a more progressive tax system and put more resources into education, infrastructure and other projects that promote the general welfare of the people.
Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor