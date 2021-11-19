 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justice sputtered and died after verdict -- Anne McGill
0 comments

Justice sputtered and died after verdict -- Anne McGill

  • 0

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, will go down in history as the date that justice sputtered and died in Wisconsin.

It is the date we let a man go free who killed two men with an assault-style rifle, a weapon that was built to do one thing: kill humans. The surviving injured victim was made to look like he was at fault. Notice I used the word "victim" because he was a victim who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse. The victims could not be referred to as "victims" during the trial -- but we all know they were victims, too.

I'm really wondering what law enforcement has to say about this, and I'm wondering if we can ever safely protest again -- or will Rittenhouse get a ride from him mom and shoot the place up? 

Anne McGill, Lodi

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics