Justice sputtered and died after verdict -- Anne McGill

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, will go down in history as the date that justice sputtered and died in Wisconsin.
It is the date we let a man go free who killed two men with an assault-style rifle, a weapon that was built to do one thing: kill humans. The surviving injured victim was made to look like he was at fault. Notice I used the word "victim" because he was a victim who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse. The victims could not be referred to as "victims" during the trial -- but we all know they were victims, too.
I'm really wondering what law enforcement has to say about this, and I'm wondering if we can ever safely protest again -- or will Rittenhouse get a ride from him mom and shoot the place up?
Anne McGill, Lodi