Justice shouldn't be an Ivy Leaguer -- Jim Miller

Thank you for the brief overviews of the prospective nominees for U.S. Supreme Court in last Friday's Wisconsin State Journal.
I was impressed by one detail. Of those profiled, all were educated at elite or Ivy League schools with one exception: J. Michelle Childs. She alone graduated from land-grant universities for both her undergraduate and law degrees.
The court has been dominated by the Ivy League schools, and I think it would be a refreshing change to have someone on the court who has done well on a commoner's education
Jim Miller, Madison