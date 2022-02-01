 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Letter to the Editor

Justice shouldn't be an Ivy Leaguer -- Jim Miller

Thank you for the brief overviews of the prospective nominees for U.S. Supreme Court in last Friday's Wisconsin State Journal.

I was impressed by one detail. Of those profiled, all were educated at elite or Ivy League schools with one exception: J. Michelle Childs. She alone graduated from land-grant universities for both her undergraduate and law degrees.

The court has been dominated by the Ivy League schools, and I think it would be a refreshing change to have someone on the court who has done well on a commoner's education

Jim Miller, Madison

