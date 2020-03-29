Justice Kelly will protect our rights -- Marla Leverich

Justice Daniel Kelly’s opponent, Jill Karofsky, plans to be a social activist if elected as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

She will interpret the constitution quite liberally, including limiting our Second Amendment constitutional rights. She wants to bring her social justice warrior agenda to the bench and decide cases based on her personal political positions, not based on what the law actually says.

Is that what you want in a Supreme Court justice? Not me.

Justice Kelly has a proven record deciding cases based on what the law is, not what he thinks the law should be. He believes in protecting the citizens of our state by following the laws of our constitution and applying those laws to each individual case brought before him.

Justice Kelly will abide by the law and protect the integrity of our constitution and the rights protected by that constitution for we the people of Wisconsin. We deserve a justice who will protect our rights -- all of our rights -- based on the rule of law, not someone’s political agenda.

Vote for Justice Kelly for state Supreme Court.

Marla Leverich, Sparta

