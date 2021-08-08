Justice Gableman should investigate real questions -- Mark K. Allen

I would like to suggest that retired Justice Michael Gableman reconsider his stated focus for the investigation of the 2020 election in Wisconsin and instead suggest these items be addressed:
First, examine why election workers are being demonized. People throughout Wisconsin stepped up to work the polls and make our elections possible. Why have our election workers been the target of unsubstantiated attacks suggesting they somehow changed the results? Gableman should expose those attacks and the people behind them.
Gableman should investigate why cities in Wisconsin did not received sufficient support and resources to conduct the 2020 elections. He should look into why cities needed private grants to ensure that all voters have the opportunity to cast a vote in a timely manner. He should address what level of possible funding is needed if we don't want to have private funding in the future.
Finally, Gableman should investigate if former President Donald Trump or members of his administration contacted Wisconsin officials in an attempt to get the election results changed or to get the vote certification denied. This occurred in Georgia and in Arizona, and we deserve to know if it happened in Wisconsin.
Answers to these questions will do far more to assure Wisconsin voters than an unnecessary attempt to appease the vanity of a former president.