The U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down affirmative action, with Justice Clarence Thomas writing a 58-page response to why he doesn’t believe in affirmative action.

The question I am grappling with is this: Why would a Black man born in deep poverty, later appointed to the Supreme Court -- obviously the recipient of some affirmative action -- so vehemently oppose it?

The gist of his argument is that race should not be used as a criteria because of the "stigma" it attaches to an individual. Thomas mentions repeatedly his “belief" that this system does not help Blacks and Hispanics.

Thomas neglects to utilize science and critical thinking in his argument, and it is blatant emotional thinking based on his feeling that he may appear to not have earned his position. Thomas forgets in one fell swoop all those who might have benefitted, meanwhile considering only his own beliefs.

Some gratitude would have been more appropriate. He did benefit from it and has no business cancelling it for others.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg