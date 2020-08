Justice can't wait for Jacob Blake -- Roger Schmidt

On Sunday, Kenosha police officers responded to the scene of an alleged domestic dispute. When police arrived on the scene, they encountered Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father.

Witnesses say Blake had just broken up a fight between two women in the neighborhood. Cellphone video footage shows Blake walking away from two police officers. Both officers have their weapons drawn on Blake as he attempts to enter his vehicle. Then Blake is shot.

In wake of Kenosha police shooting, Packers implore: ‘We can’t stand for this any longer’ Coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ players leadership council met after Monday’s practice to discuss how they could use their platforms to affect change in the wake of the incident.

Blakes's small children were in the car. Now, their father is fighting for his life. Justice can't wait.

The Kenosha police officer who shot Blake should be fired and arrested immediately.

Roger Schmidt, Sun Prairie