Justice Brian Hagedorn is right to follow the law -- Ron Kaufman

After reading Sunday's article "Right feels 'snookered,'" about how the Supreme Court voted to reopen the state, I found out -- and so did everyone else who read the article -- that the Republicans do not want justices that follow the law. They just want conservative justices that vote the way the Republicans tell them to vote.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Thankfully, we have one conservative justice who follows the law. Justice Brian Hagedorn angered the Republican Party by voting against reopening the state. States that reopen are seeing more cases of COVID-19. Texas is having over a thousand new cases a day. But since when has the GOP cared about people?

I'm surprise the state Supreme Court took a couple of weeks to come to its decision. Everyone knew they would vote in favor of the Republicans, as they always do. I figured the decision would come about 5 minutes after the hearing ended.

The conservative Justices on the court should be ashamed of themselves, except for Hagedorn. We need justices who follow the law, not justices that do what politicians tell them to do.

Ron Kaufman, Marshall