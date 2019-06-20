It’s not rocket science.
The Republican majority in the state Legislature, politicians who kneel at the altar of anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist, refuse to consider a modest increase to the state gas tax to address the accelerating decline of our state highways (which they have ignored for that last eight years).
They refuse to consider any tax increases, regardless of how necessary or urgent they are. Raising fees? They think that's fine. New charges or tolls? They’ll consider it. Tax refunds? Sound great.
But increasing taxes? They would rather let the over-the-road truckers and out-of-state drivers get a free ride while Wisconsin drivers (their own constituents) pay the full costs.
Meanwhile, the Democrats are insisting that those who use the highways the most pay for their upkeep. What a radical idea. We’re at an impasse.
Or are we?
Why not pass a transportation budget that adds an 8 cent “user fee” to a gallon of gas. This would take care of the funding for highway upkeep, spreading the cost over all the users of the highways, and allow the Republicans to continue to claim that they haven’t increased any taxes.
Problem solved.
Thomas Bartell, Madison