As a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, I have always seen a connection between being loyal and serving our country, and serving our faith. Every year, I am blessed with the opportunity to take part in my local Fourth of July parade with my family and local mosque.

For us Muslims, the Fourth of July is a time to show our love for our country. I always enjoy dressing up in red, white and blue and decorating our cars for the parade. It's always heartwarming to hand out candy to the kids eagerly waiting, and I certainly enjoy these moments of community. Not only do we have the chance to celebrate our nation's independence, but also we forge bonds and connections with all types of people.

My favorite tradition this holiday is the fireworks show, lying on the grass and watching the stunning display and enjoying some funnel cake. Through participating in annual events like the Fourth of July parade and savoring the joy of community, I am reminded of the deep appreciation I hold for the freedoms and opportunities granted to me in this nation, strengthening my resolve to protect and serve.

Faateha Ahmad, Oshkosh