I enthusiastically support Julia Arata-Fratta for mayor of Fitchburg.

I have served with Arata-Fratta on city council since 2020. I have witnessed her thoroughness, compassion and action.

Arata-Fratta has a mastery of finance and economic development: She is a certified accountant of 18 years, managing accounts of large businesses and nonprofits, was founding president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce and serves on several boards.

Arata-Fratta is experienced: She is on her eighth year on council, serving on almost every committee (several as chair), as well as council president.

Arata-Fratta is detail-oriented: She comes to meetings prepared, having read materials and participates thoughtfully in discussions.

Arata-Fratta is innovative: She launched a Spanish language program with our public access channel and La Movida Radio, reaching a growing part of our community. She co-created the Healthy Neighborhood Initiative grant program, serving our most needy areas of Fitchburg by supporting nonprofit organizations.

She successfully established an "inclusive playground" in McKee Farms Park, allowing children to play regardless of their ability. And we will soon break ground on “The Hub,” a large community park in an area with over 15% of Fitchburg’s population.

Arata-Fratta has accomplished much. As mayor she will do so much more.

Joe Maldonado, Fitchburg

