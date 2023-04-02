I have known Julia Arata-Fratta through her community work in Fitchburg and involvement in Dane County nonprofit organizations.

Her diverse background allows her to contribute to the diversity of thought on the city council as it deliberates on important issues. She is very committed, too, and deeply cares about our community. I decided to endorse and support her because we share similar values and visions on what type of a city we want to live in and how to make Fitchburg a more dynamic community.

Arata-Fratta always listens to her constituents and advocates on behalf of their concerns and issues as she promotes healthy neighborhoods in Fitchburg. She is very devoted to issues such as addressing housing needs, transportation, community engagement, sustainability and how to promote and support responsible, equitable and inclusive economic growth. During her tenure at the City Council, she has shown she has the leadership skills and experience needed to move Fitchburg forward to becoming a more vibrant community.

Fitchburg is a diverse and growing community. More than ever, we need experienced, responsible and compassionate leaders with a strong voice for every resident.

Please vote for Arata-Fratta for mayor April 4.

Frances Huntley-Cooper, Fitchburg

