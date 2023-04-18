For those willing to support democracy in our nation, take note of a worldwide trend: the illiberal subversion of an independent judiciary to further autocracies.

It is no coincidence that leaders in Israel are undertaking an effort to subjugate their judges to the will of politicians, ending a needed check and balance ensuring democracy. This follows the playbook of one-party regimes in Poland and Hungary.

How important is an independent judiciary in the United States, given to us by our Founding Fathers? Witness recent events, when a sitting president attempted to thwart the peaceful transfer of power and was defeated in over 60 cases administered by our independent judges.

The threat remains. Autocratic forces will not stand for judicial defeat. Please watch for calls to suspend or alter our great Constitution. Democracy requires all citizens to participate. Defend our democracy.

Scott Faust, Sun Prairie

