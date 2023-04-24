Adam Carrington's April 16 column, "Judicial elections undermine courts," is yet another attempt by Republicans to grab more power.

Carrington suggests the governor should nominate and the Senate should confirm state Supreme Court judges. This would allow Republicans to continue to stack the court and continue to deny Democratic nominations and appointments as they’ve been doing for too long.

I have to compliment Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz for finding a legal way to connect with voters by stating her values, not avoiding answering voters' questions as has been the previous practice. Her challenger, former Justice Dan Kelly, would bury his head in old law books and claim if you don’t like the current law, talk to your legislator -- while totally ignoring that the gerrymandered Wisconsin Legislature ignores voters who have questions for them to address.

Each branch of government should act as a check and balance on one another, not a rubber-stamp for bad political activity. Protasiewicz has it right: “Precedent changes when things need to change to be fair and work well for ... everybody." Wisconsin voters recognized that gerrymandering and abortion restrictions need to be changed and supported her candidacy.

Vote. Don't give up your right to make changes.

Mark Tyler, Sauk City

