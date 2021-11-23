 Skip to main content

Judging the past comes with pitfalls -- Tom Raschke
In John McWhorter's recent book, "Woke Racism," he points to the problem of using today's mores to judge actions taken in the past, such as holding slaves.

In a case or two, he slips in another example that may fit this situation in the future. A majority of people today favor abortion rights of one sort or another. He asks how those people will be viewed in the future if momentum swings toward a "sanctity of life" outlook. Few supporters want a real debate or vote on it, so the buck is being passed to Washington lawyers who will decide this moral issue by looking into a constitutional crystal ball.

Regardless of the ruling, will everyone who was not "pro-life" be considered a villain in 20 years? McWhorter suggests they may.

Tom Raschke, Madison 

