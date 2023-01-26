Judges follow law not public opinion -- Wayne Shockley

The story in Monday's State Journal "Court race in spotlight" quoted a demonstrator at a rally for abortion rights saying, “It makes no sense that nine people can make decisions against the will of millions of people.” Contrary to this statement, it does make sense when those nine people are judges.

In a constitutional republic, judges are bound by their oath of office to decide cases according to existing laws and the Constitution. Current public opinion must be ignored.

If that sounds undemocratic, it's because legislatures and Congress are the right means to express the public will. The U.S. Constitution says that the legislative authority is vested in the Congress. Period. The courts cannot make their own laws. That's why federal judges, at least, are appointed for life, so that they don't have to consider public opinion.

It is important to note that the Dobbs decision did not ban abortion. When the court over-ruled Roe, it said in effect it was a case of judicial lawmaking and that the decisions about abortion should be made by elected representatives of the people. I would think that's what these demonstrators would want.

I recognize the problem of gerrymandering, but politicizing the courts is not the answer.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn

