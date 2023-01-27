Judge shouldn't let rigged maps stand -- Tom Neuser

It is all very well to advocate for selecting a Supreme Court justice with an open mind, as suggested in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Look for judge who has not made up mind." But an open mind should not be so open that the brains fall out. Wisconsin voters should not choose a justice who is confused about gerrymandering.

Quite simply, gerrymandering is wrong. It disenfranchises and discourages voters, leading to decreased electoral participation. It sews doubt about election integrity. It encourages the nomination and election of the most extreme partisan candidates who place partisan concerns above everything else, inevitably leading to societal polarization and gridlock.

The Supreme Court is charged with ensuring the American people the promise of equal justice under law, and the drawing of voting districts designed to advantage one group of citizens at the expense of others is clearly a threat to equal justice and, ultimately, democracy.

No clever legal argument should distract a jurist from this essential truth. Any candidate unable to grasp this and commit to addressing the problem does not deserve election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Tom Neuser, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection