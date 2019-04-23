I have known Joe Balles, the Madison School District's safety and security officer, for many years because of our work on a United Way committee. It pains me to see him attacked for one poor choice of words.

East High staffers call for district security chief to be disciplined for comments following sexual assault A letter Friday signed by 73 East High School teachers and staff also criticized Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham for a perceived lack of response to "repairing the harm done to our school community."

It was a mistake, as he immediately acknowledged, and does not represent who he is. It is actually refreshing to see someone admit an error these days. Balles is a good person who has worked tirelessly to better this community, including as a captain in the South Madison precinct. He does not condone violence or sexual assault in any way.

I can understand his detractors' criticism of the phrase he used, as does he, but they should not judge the man by these few words, especially in light of a lifetime of good works.

Kenneth Axe, Stoughton