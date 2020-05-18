Judge Joe Biden's bid for president on his VP pick -- Thomas Miller

It is up to us to decide in November who we think will do the best job of managing and leading the country. It's comparatively easy to judge Republican President Donald Trump. How did he manage the coronavirus and the economy during these turbulent times?

It is more difficult to judge presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He has not been in the position to manage the coronavirus or the economy, and what he says he might do or might have done is not relevant. So we need to judge the two candidates by different markers.

Biden has said he will choose a woman for his vice president. I have no problem with that. He also has said the person he chooses must be ready to be president if something were to happen to him. So evaluating Biden can best be done by looking closely at his choice for vice president. He has intimated, because of his age, that he may well be a one-term president if elected.

While I will not ignore Biden’s positions on urgent matters the US is facing, much of my decision for president will be based on who Biden picks as his vice president.

Thomas Miller, Madison