News organizations have unearthed strong anti-gay sentiments expressed by Brian Hagedorn, a candidate for our state Supreme Court. Because of these reports, Hagedorn and his allies claim he is being “attacked” for his Christianity. Last I checked, the United States is a pretty safe place to profess your religious beliefs.
If any group knows what it is to be attacked, however, it is the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Reams of statistics document the difficulties LGBT folks still deal with in our society. They are much more likely than most to experience bullying, discrimination and outright hate crimes.
I wish the religious right would tone down its over-the-top persecution rhetoric. No one is denying them a job, refusing them the right to sit with an ill loved one, or kicking them out of the church they grew up in. Hagedorn is being fairly criticized for actions and views that belong in the dustbin of history.
And like other men before him, he cynically uses religion as an excuse to demean and marginalize yet another group of our fellow humans. The people of Wisconsin should think long and hard about awarding him a seat on our highest court.
Margaret Sherman, Beaver Dam