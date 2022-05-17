Judge Chris Taylor doesn't deserve Klan slur from Freedom Inc. -- Kathleen Fullin

I was disappointed to read in the May 7 Wisconsin State Journal article "13 years for man’s death" that Dane County Judge Chris Taylor was labeled as "Judge KKKris Taylor" in a statement by Freedom Inc.

After a jury found a woman guilty of reckless homicide for a shooting death, Judge Taylor sentenced the woman to prison. The State Journal reported that Freedom Inc. asserted that the woman should not have been sentenced to prison.

Taylor does not deserve to be compared to the Ku Klux Klan. She has done as much as anyone in Wisconsin to hold police accountable.

As a state lawmaker, Rep. Taylor was a primary sponsor of legislation that requires an outside investigation of any death caused by a law enforcement agency.

In 2016, Rep. Taylor met with a city of Madison workgroup on police and community relations to share her research and proposals on police use of force. Though partisan obstacles prevented passage of her proposals in the Wisconsin Legislature, several of her suggestions were incorporated into recommendations by this workgroup and the city Police Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee.

We need to move forward respectfully as allies to help our community become a better place for all of us.

Kathleen Fullin, Madison