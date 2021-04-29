Josh Kaul is wrong to chase cold case against Catholic Church -- Mick Mullee

Why is Attorney General Josh Kaul chasing a “cold case” by reopening an investigation into church sexual misconduct and specifically targeting the Catholic Church? This issue was fully addressed in Wisconsin courts many years ago.
The Diocese of Milwaukee was forced to file bankruptcy in 2011. In the settlement, $21 million was paid to survivors, and $8 million went to nearly two dozen attorneys on top of $12 million already paid out, leaving the Diocese $7 million in debt. A $500,000 fund was established for victim therapy. Nearly all of the 48 accused clergy have passed away. More importantly, many effective safeguards were proactively put in place by the church to prevent future issues. Policies now require that any new accusations or cases be promptly reported to legal authorities.
Kaul said the people of Wisconsin “deserve an independent review of clergy and faith leader abuse”. He claims he is “seeking to ensure that survivors … have access to needed victim services, to help prevent future cases … and to get accountability … .” Sorry, but given the legal vetting done many years ago and the prevention policies in place, his claims do not wash. As taxpayers and faithful, we must insist that Kaul be more honest about his real agenda for attacking the Catholic Church. I see it at best a waste of tax dollars, and at worst a misguided and malicious witch hunt.