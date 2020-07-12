Jorgensen can fix our broken system-- Jack Daily

Generations of Republican and Democratic politicians have failed the people of America.
Together they’ve given us over $23 trillion in debt, non-stop involvement in a deadly and expensive foreign wars, skyrocketing health care costs, the highest imprisonment rate in the world (even higher among racial minorities and the poor), a broken retirement system unable to pay promised benefits, tariffs that are destroying markets for American farmers and an endless immigration crisis.
Big government mandates and programs created these problems. To solve them, we need to make government smaller -- much, much smaller. Whether you have already decided, or you are on the fence, I ask you to consider Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen for president. She is a psychology professor and business entrepreneur in software sales. The Libertarian Party promotes civil liberties, non-interventionism, laissez-faire capitalism and limiting the size and scope of government.
Jorgensen's policies outline a common sense (and the most affordable) strategy. If you are at all dissatisfied with the current administration and are not excited about voting for the alternate option, vote for Jorgensen in 2020.
Jack Daily, Milwaukee
