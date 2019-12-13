Jonathan Taylor could win Heisman next year -- Richard S. Russell

The Heisman Award committee normally invites five finalists to New York for its award ceremony. This year they only invited four. The guy most obviously left out of that fifth spot was Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor.
The one obvious way to rebuke this unwarranted insult is for young Mr. Taylor to have a little sit-down with the slightly older Mr. Ron Dayne. They could discuss how it would be impossible to overlook his accomplishments if he played his senior season at UW-Madison and blew the top off the record books for four years straight, as Dayne did.
Pro careers wax and wane. Single-game triumphs, and even championships and bowl victories, fade from memory. But that Heisman Trophy is forever.
Richard S. Russell, Madison