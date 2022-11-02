 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Jon Plumer is wrong about inflation -- Judy Brownrigg

  • 0

Inflation is painful for us all right now. Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, in a forum with challenger Theresa Valencia, showed that he does not understand why. He argued that massive deficit spending in Washington was causing inflation and driving the average working family over the cliff in gas prices and groceries.

But he’s wrong: Inflation is caused, quite simply, by too many dollars chasing too few goods and services. We currently have too few goods and services to meet demand because COVID disrupted our supply chain and our available workforce.

In addition, when oil prices rise, everything that requires transportation (including groceries) becomes more expensive. Oil prices rose this year because of embargoes against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and because Saudi Arabia, in support of Russia, just cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

People are also reading…

If inflation was caused by spending in Washington, I would like Rep. Plumer to explain why today’s inflation is not just an American crisis -- it's a worldwide crisis.

It’s disturbing that a man who doesn’t know these basic economic principles is in our Legislature, voting on how to spend our tax dollars.

Please vote for his challenger Valencia, on Nov. 8

Judy Brownrigg, Lodi

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics