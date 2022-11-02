Jon Plumer is wrong about inflation -- Judy Brownrigg

Inflation is painful for us all right now. Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, in a forum with challenger Theresa Valencia, showed that he does not understand why. He argued that massive deficit spending in Washington was causing inflation and driving the average working family over the cliff in gas prices and groceries.

But he’s wrong: Inflation is caused, quite simply, by too many dollars chasing too few goods and services. We currently have too few goods and services to meet demand because COVID disrupted our supply chain and our available workforce.

In addition, when oil prices rise, everything that requires transportation (including groceries) becomes more expensive. Oil prices rose this year because of embargoes against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and because Saudi Arabia, in support of Russia, just cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

If inflation was caused by spending in Washington, I would like Rep. Plumer to explain why today’s inflation is not just an American crisis -- it's a worldwide crisis.

It’s disturbing that a man who doesn’t know these basic economic principles is in our Legislature, voting on how to spend our tax dollars.

Please vote for his challenger Valencia, on Nov. 8

Judy Brownrigg, Lodi