The Los Angeles Times editorial, “California is facing a fiery future,” which appeared in Friday's State Journal concluded, "we also must not lose sight of the fact that we can mitigate some of the dangers we face in the future by acting now. We just need the political will to do so."

Building political will is exactly what Citizens’ Climate Lobby does. We support local people across the country to work for federal climate legislation. I know many local leaders because it’s my job to make sure they have what they need to be effective climate advocates. Sadly, the leader of our Redding, California chapter just lost his home in the wildfire.

He and all our volunteers (including in Madison) work for carbon fee and dividend legislation, because economists say it’s the most effective first step. Citizens’ Climate Lobby members belong to both political parties and are nudging Republicans and Democrats towards each other because we believe only a bipartisan effort can succeed. We've helped 43 Republican members of Congress pair with a Democratic colleague to join the Climate Solutions Caucus in the House of Representatives.

Wildfires, floods and heat waves don’t care about politics. Citizens’ Climate Lobby invites everyone, especially conservatives, to get involved, for everyone’s sake.

Madeleine Para, Madison, vice president of programs, Citizens’ Climate Lobby