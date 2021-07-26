Join the fight against poverty -- Jessica Feigin

The homelessness problem in Madison is a massive and growing issue plaguing the city.
No matter the time of year or day, you'll encounter the homeless on State Street or by the Capitol. Individual homeless men and women are here, as are families with children taking residence on the streets. While many people of the community are kind and courteous toward the homeless population in the area, people need to be more proactive in their actions toward poverty.
When I became an ambassador for the Borgen Project, I was introduced to a new world where it is possible to truly make a difference in ending global poverty. By working with U.S. congressional leaders and members of various constituencies, the Borgen Project pushes poverty-reducing legislation in Congress.
I see various businesses around Madison where people emphasize socially conscious messages, but does that really make a difference? Where do members of the community truly stand when it comes to important topics such as worldwide poverty?
Get involved by donating or volunteering with groups supporting poverty-reducing legislation to aid the homeless people of Madison and those in poverty around the globe.
Jessica Feigin, Madison