Join fight against COVID-19 enemy -- Nancy V. Lee
Join fight against COVID-19 enemy -- Nancy V. Lee

Again, on Sept. 11, 2021, our country mourned all those who died in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and in a plane headed toward Washington, D.C.

Again our country honored all those who gave up their personal liberty to try to save those trapped in the Twin Towers, to reach those hit in the Pentagon,  to save those threatened in Washington by the plane headed there.

Now, almost two years after COVID-19 reached our country, hundreds of thousands more of us are dead from this disease than died on 9/11. So who or what is our enemy now? It is the coronavirus.

Wearing a little face mask and getting vaccinated are surely not as risky as rushing into a burning, collapsing World Trade Center tower to rescue the people there. Yet by doing these small things, together we can save many lives.

Nancy V. Lee, Madison

