 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Capitol rally for climate crisis -- Janice Knapp-Cordes
0 comments

Join Capitol rally for climate crisis -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

  • 0

Thank you very much for publishing the editorial from the Charleston Post and Courier, "Huge impact from 3,000 miles away," in last Saturday's State Journal about melting glaciers in Greenland and the effect on Charleston, South Carolina.

Unfortunately, the effect is not only on Charleston. The climate crisis affects every place and every being on the planet. We in Wisconsin have not been and will not be immune.

Please join in as people of faith bring forward our concern and our moral obligation to care for the Earth -- our only home -- at noon on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Capitol, State Street entrance. We will raise our voices in concern and sound the alarm about the climate crisis.

Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics