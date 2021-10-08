Join Capitol rally for climate crisis -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

Thank you very much for publishing the editorial from the Charleston Post and Courier, "Huge impact from 3,000 miles away," in last Saturday's State Journal about melting glaciers in Greenland and the effect on Charleston, South Carolina.
Unfortunately, the effect is not only on Charleston. The climate crisis affects every place and every being on the planet. We in Wisconsin have not been and will not be immune.
Please join in as people of faith bring forward our concern and our moral obligation to care for the Earth -- our only home -- at noon on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Capitol, State Street entrance. We will raise our voices in concern and sound the alarm about the climate crisis.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison