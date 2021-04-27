Johnson's remarks keep getting worse -- Jeff Rodgers

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is irrelevant.
Not only is he a loud proponent of “the big lie,” he went further when he basically said the Jan. 6 insurrection was nonviolent. Now, in the face of declining numbers of people getting vaccinated, he is purporting the theory that not everyone needs to get vaccinated.
Tell me, Sen. Johnson, which university is your medical degree from?
His asinine opinions have now gone from stupid to dangerous. Election Day can’t come soon enough.
Jeff Rodgers, Merrimac