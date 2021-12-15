 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson's medical advice is hogwash -- Thomas Bartell
0 comments

Johnson's medical advice is hogwash -- Thomas Bartell

  • 0

Perhaps I missed the announcement that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, had obtained a medical degree (or at least some medical education).

In a recent town hall meeting he claimed that gargling with mouthwash has been “proven” to kill coronavirus. What hogwash. There is no medical or scientific evidence to prove this.

To propagate this myth, Johnson is deliberately putting lives at risk to support his lagging popularity. Johnson has become a statewide and national embarrassment. He needs to be replaced by someone of either party who is more concerned with representing the people of Wisconsin and the citizens of the United States than his own political ambitions.

Hopefully the voters will recognize this and return him to the private sector next year, where he belongs.

Thomas Bartell, Verona

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics