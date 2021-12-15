Johnson's medical advice is hogwash -- Thomas Bartell

Perhaps I missed the announcement that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, had obtained a medical degree (or at least some medical education).
In a recent town hall meeting he claimed that gargling with mouthwash has been “proven” to kill coronavirus. What hogwash. There is no medical or scientific evidence to prove this.
To propagate this myth, Johnson is deliberately putting lives at risk to support his lagging popularity. Johnson has become a statewide and national embarrassment. He needs to be replaced by someone of either party who is more concerned with representing the people of Wisconsin and the citizens of the United States than his own political ambitions.
Hopefully the voters will recognize this and return him to the private sector next year, where he belongs.
Thomas Bartell, Verona