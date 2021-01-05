Johnson's fraud claims are shameful -- Linda Hilker

Shame on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
No widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election. Johnson is not helping his fellow Wisconsinites by perpetuating this insanity. Johnson should vote to certify the Electoral College election results.
Even former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Janesville, chimed in: “It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections."
President Donald Trump continues to abuse the power of his office. Perhaps he committed a crime by trying to arm wrestle the Georgia secretary of state into falsifying the election results of his state.
Sen. Johnson should start caring for us, his constituents. Trump is the worst president our country has ever seen, and Johnson is his toady.
Linda Hilker, Cross Plains