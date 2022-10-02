Johnson's energy plan harms planet -- David Henry

Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Johnson will keep gas prices lower" suggested that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, can fix our broken energy policy simply by extracting more fossil fuels.

It's no surprise that Johnson would have such a simplistic approach to energy policy since he ignores a major consideration: climate change.

Johnson has called climate change "bulls--t," and there's no evidence he has become any more sophisticated in his opinion. This is apparent even as we face more and more disasters caused by climate change, such as heatwaves, floods and devastating storms.

Most climate scientists have warned that such disasters will only increase unless we virtually eliminate the use of fossil fuels in the coming decades. Given that, a sophisticated energy policy must include the eventual elimination of fossil fuels as an energy source. It's time we voted out climate deniers such as Johnson and vote for those who recognize climate change as an existential crisis that must be addressed.

David Henry, Madison