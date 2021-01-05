Johnson's claims embarrass Wisconsin -- Linda and Tim Eisele

As a Wisconsin voter, we are embarrassed to have Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, representing Wisconsin.
As a state, we never lived down Joe McCarthy. Now we have Sen. Johnson. Wisconsin is known for clean elections. We don’t always agree with who is elected and all the shenanigans leading up to the election. But once people cast their ballots and their votes are counted, we don't blame fraud.
No voter fraud occurred. President Donald Trump lost. As a senator who is duly elected by Wisconsin voters, Sen. Johnson has no grounds to support an allegation of voter fraud. Look around. How many Republicans were elected or reelected? That could not have happened with fraud.
How can Sen. Johnson support someone who is destroying all the democratic values and processes that we hold dear and actively asking Georgia's secretary of state to “find 11,780 votes?” That makes Johnson complicit in Trump's illegal action.
Linda and Tim Eisele, Madison