Johnson's antics must be stopped -- David Wandel
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, now -- among other inflammatory rantings --states that he backs an unproven drug to treat COVID-19. Oh my goodness.

What has Wisconsin come to? Johnson supports the use of an unproven anti-parasitic drug that federal officials have clearly stated should not be utilized to treat COVID-19. Are we so foolish that we allow an untrained salesman to suggest a treatment that will probably harm real Americans.

Johnson must be stopped. This is only the latest, in a string of poor decisions made by him. Please Wisconsin, wake up and vote this cretin out.

David Wandel, Madison

