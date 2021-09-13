Johnson's antics must be stopped -- David Wandel

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, now -- among other inflammatory rantings --states that he backs an unproven drug to treat COVID-19. Oh my goodness.
What has Wisconsin come to? Johnson supports the use of an unproven anti-parasitic drug that federal officials have clearly stated should not be utilized to treat COVID-19. Are we so foolish that we allow an untrained salesman to suggest a treatment that will probably harm real Americans.
Johnson must be stopped. This is only the latest, in a string of poor decisions made by him. Please Wisconsin, wake up and vote this cretin out.
David Wandel, Madison