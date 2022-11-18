Johnson's actions disrespected vets -- Bob Miller

I am finding it difficult to believe how many Wisconsin voters showed opposition to our current form of government. I'm talking about the people who voted for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

If they had done even a little research, they would have learned that Johnson had attempted to give Vice President Mike Pence forged, illegal electoral documents that contained the names of Donald Trump supporters instead of the legally selected electors. Had Pence accepted those documents, it could have given Trump a victory in Wisconsin.

Unlike Trump and Johnson, Pence had the integrity to only accept the legal and correct electoral documents. In my view, Johnson's attempt to overturn the legitimate election of President Joe Biden was treasonous. It was also a slap in the face for every veteran who served, who fought and who died to make sure that every citizen's vote had equal weight.

For the same reason, gerrymandering is also an insult to all veterans living and deceased, no matter which party does it.

Bob Miller, Madison