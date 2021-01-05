Johnson wants to throw away votes -- Peter Egan

When I came home from Vietnam in 1970, where I was told we were fighting and dying for the golden ideal of democracy (however corrupt and incompetent, in that particular case), I would never have dreamed that I was returning to a country where a president with bone spurs and a spineless Wisconsin senator would someday attempt to have my vote thrown away because they didn’t like it.

This was the sort of thing that happened only in Third World countries without decent schools, working sewer systems or clean drinking water.

These two men -- President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh -- will leave a legacy of disgrace and dishonor that decent Americans will never forget, though the coming years would be wonderful indeed if we never had to hear or think about them again. Or see them in public.

Maybe Sen. Johnson will move to Texas, where he can be more successful in overturning elections. I hear Texans just love it when you tell them their vote doesn’t count.

Wisconsinites, not so much.

Peter Egan, Stoughton