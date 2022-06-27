Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Former President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk stating "The Buck Stops Here." It generally meant that as president the blame or fault was his because he was the leader of the country, his party and his staff.

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, does not adhere to that guiding principle. Faster than a rat fleeing a sinking ship, he said he had nothing to do with trying to give a false, illegal and unconstitutional slate of electors to Vice President Mike Pence in hopes of overturning the votes of the people of our great state.

Politics is a dirty game. Politicians such as Johnson are always quick to take credit for any good they do. For the bad, not so much.

Johnson couldn't blame his staff fast enough for trying to usurp a proven fair and free election. While he continues to support and peddle disinformation of the worst kind -- not only about nonexistent voter fraud, but dangerous medical COVID-19 information -- his staff is thrown under the bus.

My advice to them is lawyer up. Wisconsin deserves better.

Sandra Champion, Waupun