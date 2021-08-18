Johnson struck out on infrastructure -- John Finkler

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill should have been an easy one, even for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. In baseball terminology, it was a hanging curve ball right over the plate that even Johnson could hit out of the park.
But as he often does, Johnson didn't even take a swing at the much-needed bill to address a crumbling U.S. infrastructure.
Johnson was on the wrong side of the 69-30 bipartisan Senate vote to approve the infrastructure funding. Even Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 other Republican senators gave a thumbs up on passage.
Sadly, Johnson had no interest in helping improve roads, bridges, rail, public transit and water systems in Wisconsin. He only complained it cost too much.
He didn't use the same excuse when he maneuvered a tax break of more than $79 million for two of his wealthy donors into the massive 2017 GOP tax cut bill that was not paid for.
Thankfully, Wisconsin had one senator, Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who was paying attention and supported the infrastructure legislation.