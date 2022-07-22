 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

Luckily, some in Washington, such as U.s. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are calling for commonsense solutions such as reducing overburdensome regulations on the energy industry, expanding leasing for drilling and building more pipelines to move the oil we need to be energy independent.

At a time when a lot of Americans are struggling to afford gas and pay their energy bills, we need more leaders such as Sen. Johnson and less doublespeak from the White House.

Robert Kolb, Dousman

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics