Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

Luckily, some in Washington, such as U.s. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are calling for commonsense solutions such as reducing overburdensome regulations on the energy industry, expanding leasing for drilling and building more pipelines to move the oil we need to be energy independent.

At a time when a lot of Americans are struggling to afford gas and pay their energy bills, we need more leaders such as Sen. Johnson and less doublespeak from the White House.

Robert Kolb, Dousman