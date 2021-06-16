Johnson spreads more misinformation -- Mark Gretzinger

Once again Wisconsin's intellectual giant, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, furthers his single greatest accomplishment since holding office -- that is, proving each time he opens his mouth he can sound more stupid than the previous time he opened his mouth.
Our man Johnson this time is quoted as saying, "YouTube's ongoing COVID censorship proves they have accumulated too much unaccountable power." This statement can also be applied to our senatorial pseudo-MD: "Ron Johnson's ongoing hydroxychloroquine farce proves he has accumulated too much unaccountable stupidity."
If this Republican buffoon wishes to spend his time spewing his "COVID-19 cure" medical farce, then it would be best for all parties concerned if he resigns as senator, opens a hydroxychloroquine stand at the end of his driveway and "hawks" his elixir to his miniscule cult following. Meanwhile, the rest of the thinking world can move on without him and his low-IQ Trumpian antics.
Mark Gretzinger, Sun Prairie