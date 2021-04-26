Johnson shows his ignorance again -- John Finkler

It is beyond comprehension that the U.S. Senate seat from Wisconsin once held by the legendary Gaylord Nelson is now occupied by Ron Johnson.
It has almost become a daily ritual that Sen. Johnson shows his ignorance. His latest blooper is related to people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While many elected officials, health care professionals, athletes and entertainers are doing regular public service announcements "to get the vaccine when it's your turn," Johnson actually said: "What do you care if you neighbor has one or not?"
In Johnson's world, there is no caring for or interest in your neighbor. There is no ability to process that more people vaccinated will help everyone. He doesn't appreciate the United States and world are in the midst of the worst pandemic in over a century.
For Johnson, who in 11 years in office has never shown much, if any, interest in helping the people of Wisconsin, it was just another fringe political statement.
As the State Journal article noted so well in just a few words, "Johnson, of Oshkosh, who has no medical expertise or background ... ."
Those same words would also apply to his background or expertise to be a U.S. senator: None.