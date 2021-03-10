Johnson shouldn't seek another term -- Larry Classen
Remember the yard sign message "Trump or America?" I said then, and I say now: That’s a false choice. The real choice is: What America do you want?
The Wisconsin Retirement System is one of the best funded and managed retirement systems in the United States, and it can be a model for emplo…
It’s clear the pandemic is nearly over. It has run its course, as all viruses do.
Compliments to State Journal reporter Emily Hamer. Her article "McPike largely abandoned," about the closing of the homeless encampment at McP…
I question the wisdom of this $1.9 trillion "stimulus" bill.
Not a single Republican in the Senate voted for the stimulus bill, claiming that $1.9 trillion was too much to spend to help American citizens…
Monona is landlocked with limited options for increasing our tax base, and too much debt. But we have a rare opportunity to reduce city debt a…
I was very disappointed to read in last Sunday's State Journal that Epic Systems Corp., Dane County’s largest private sector employer, and CEO…
Last Sunday's column "Fusion can take us farther faster" argued for using fusion for space travel. The joke about fusion energy is that it’s 3…
Dozens of states controlled by Republican-dominated legislatures have advanced a number of what they call “voting rights” laws, which they say…