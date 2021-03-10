 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson shouldn't seek another term -- Larry Classen
0 comments

Johnson shouldn't seek another term -- Larry Classen

  • 0

I never thought the day would come, but I finally agree with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, on something.

I, too, would prefer that he not run for reelection.

Larry Classen, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics