Johnson shouldn't run again in 2022 -- Susan Valentine

Friday's State Journal article, “Johnson still undecided on re-election bid,” is very revealing. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, appears to have become the consummate politician, talking out of both sides of his mouth.

He says he is glad millions of Americans have been immunized, helping to boost immunity. However, in the same breath, he is highly concerned about the push for indiscriminate mass vaccination. Johnson declares Republicans have accepted the 2020 election results, even as votes are still being recounted at the behest of his party.

According to him, the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was not Trump’s fault. It was the agitators’ fault. Johnson helped block the bipartisan commission to look into the insurrection, yet he is calling for a more independent investigation.

He states that he is doing Wisconsin and potential Senate candidates a favor by not declaring his candidacy early, and thus saving money. I suggest that he does our entire country a bigger favor by not running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, at all.

Susan Valentine, Madison