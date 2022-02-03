 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Johnson should support families -- Laura J. Brown

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, recently commented that families must support their own children without expecting public assistance. This ignores many realities.

Just before I was born, my father was diagnosed with a cancer that had a 10% one-year survival rate. What would my life have been like if my father had died? Most young couples don’t have substantial savings -- they expect to be employed and get raises. But one serious illness, death or job loss can make them unable to support their family. Young families aren’t at fault for recessions and pandemics.

Contraception fails, too. Then what should couples do if they aren’t able to feed another mouth? Johnson opposes abortion. Some “pro-lifers” believe that contraception such as the pill, IUDs, Norplant and Depo-Provera cause abortions. So an unplanned pregnancy must become a child, but the parents are wrong for having it?

Once children are here, we owe it to them to have a good start so they can become healthy, educated and productive citizens. Help for parents supports strong families. This benefits our whole society. Why is this so difficult to understand?

People are also reading…

Laura J. Brown, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics