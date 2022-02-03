Johnson should support families -- Laura J. Brown

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, recently commented that families must support their own children without expecting public assistance. This ignores many realities.

Just before I was born, my father was diagnosed with a cancer that had a 10% one-year survival rate. What would my life have been like if my father had died? Most young couples don’t have substantial savings -- they expect to be employed and get raises. But one serious illness, death or job loss can make them unable to support their family. Young families aren’t at fault for recessions and pandemics.

Contraception fails, too. Then what should couples do if they aren’t able to feed another mouth? Johnson opposes abortion. Some “pro-lifers” believe that contraception such as the pill, IUDs, Norplant and Depo-Provera cause abortions. So an unplanned pregnancy must become a child, but the parents are wrong for having it?

Once children are here, we owe it to them to have a good start so they can become healthy, educated and productive citizens. Help for parents supports strong families. This benefits our whole society. Why is this so difficult to understand?

Laura J. Brown, Madison