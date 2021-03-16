 Skip to main content
Johnson should resign for comments -- Jerry and Jeanie Sieling
In a recent interview, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said he never felt threatened by the rioters who stormed the Capitol because they are people who “love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

He then said that if the Black Lives Matter supporters would have come to the Capitol that day, he would have felt threatened. Based on those racially charged comments, we think he clearly cannot represent the people of Wisconsin and should resign.

Jerry and Jeanie Sieling, Madison

