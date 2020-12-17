Johnson should not run in 2022 -- Richard Beal

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, should honor his pledge in 2016 not to seek reelection. He should not seek reelection because he has disgraced the office he holds as a United States senator and the state of Wisconsin for the following reasons:
First, it looks like his office has helped Russian disinformation by trying to discredit President-elect Joe Biden -- without being able to prove his accusations.
Second, he continues to hold hearings that have no value to the citizens of the United States. Recently, he held a hearing that highlighted people with theories about the virus and its treatments which were not believable. Now he has held a hearing on "fraud" in the 2020 election. Attorney General Barr has said the election was honest.
Third, Johnson held up President Donald Trump’s tax cut until he got an amendment to the law that may have benefitted him personally.
Fourth, he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have held up a vital piece of legislation that the people of this country need to survive. He is holding it up to help big businesses not be held liable for negligence in dealing with the virus.
Richard Beal, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!