Johnson should learn from Warnock -- Stacy Anderson

I urge everyone who cares about voting rights and our democracy to listen to the speech from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in the Senate this week. His remarks were heartfelt, eloquent and intelligent.
I ask fellow Wisconsinites to compare his comments with the remarks from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, these past weeks and months on a variety of topics. It's easy to see which senator truly believes in a healthy democracy that works for everyone.
We need the For the People Act to pass the Senate to keep us moving toward a more representative union. Wisconsinites need Johnson to stop his asinine performances and behave in a way we can respect. He can start by embracing reality and supporting voting rights for all citizens.
Stacy Anderson, Madison