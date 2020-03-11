Johnson should focus on the new virus, not Hunter Biden -- Alexandra Walter

The death toll from coronavirus continues to rise, and all U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, can do is investigate Hunter Biden.
It would be wrong at any time for a Republican senator to investigate the son of a Democratic candidate for president. But when we are on the brink of a pandemic, it is 1,000 times more wrong.
Instead, Sen. Johnson should be working on getting test kits available and helping sort out whether we should close schools and how to handle a potential overwhelming number of patients in hospitals. It's all hands on deck, but Sen. Johnson is interested in Hunter Biden.
Alexandra Walter, Madison